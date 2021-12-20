WWE has released the official poster for their Day 1 pay per view, which takes place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The image features Universal champion Roman Reigns, who will be defending the title against Brock Lesnar in the main event.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DAY 1:

-Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw women’s championship

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship

-The New Day vs. The Usos for the SmackDown tag team championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

-Edge vs. The Miz