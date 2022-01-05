WWE NXT Superstars who had been working behind-the-scenes are no longer with the company. WWE has also released two more coaches.

WWE issued a statement earlier today and said due to NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. It was then revealed that William Regal, Dave Kapoor and other longtime employees were releases.

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has since confirmed four more departures. The following names have been released:

* Hideki Suzuki. Suzuki has been working as Hachiman of The Diamond Mine, and last appeared during New Year’s Evil on Tuesday. He also did coaching and was hired from Japan in April 2021

* Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher had been working as a coach during his absence from NXT TV. He last wrestled on the August 24 NXT show, in a loss to Ridge Holland, and was out due to a storyline throat injury. WWE hired Thatcher in February 2020

* Danny Burch. Burch was also doing some coaching work while away from NXT TV. Burch had been out of action for most of the year with a shoulder injury, but returned in late August. He had been in a stable with partner Oney Lorcan, Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland, but Dunne and Holland turned on them in September. Burch had been away since that time, and his team with Lorcan was no more due to Lorcan being released in November. Burch was originally signed to WWE from late 2011 until April 2014, but returned in July 2015 to make various appearances until signing a contract in April 2018. He leaves a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion

* Cathy Corino. Known to fans as women’s wrestling veteran Allison Danger. WWE hired Corino to work as a coach back in October. She was hired after working as a guest coach in May, and then helping out with the SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in Las Vegas. She is the younger sister to ECW Original and current WWE Producer/Trainer Steve Corino

For those who missed it, WWE issued us the following statement on the NXT/PC cuts earlier today:

“With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”

