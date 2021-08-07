Following WWE cutting 13 talents from their roster yesterday Fighful Select has released a report explaining why these releases are happening so often, as well as further notes as to who has the final say. Check out the highlights below.

-An official told the publication that in 2018 the company entered a talent stashing mode that were done under “honest intentions” as the plan was to develop multiple Performance Centers worldwide and supplementing each territory with talent. This was somewhat halted when NXT started preparing for their weekly live programming on the USA network, with the idea being fully stalled during the COVID-19 outbreak.

-Despite the releases WWE is pushing the “it’s only business” line throughout the company, even though there seems to be frustrations throughout the roster and staff.

-The releases are a “collaborative” effort but the report notes that Chairman Vince McMahon does have the final say and could put a stop to the cuts at any point.

-These releases are expected to become a regular occurrence, but WWE does hope by the end of 2021 to be “an outlier with both the frequency and the level of talent.”

