Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel and several other employees have been released from the company.

There were several employees released by WWE this past Friday, according to PWInsider. Most of the cuts were logistical and behind-the-scenes staff that were working out of company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

It’s believed that 10-15 employees were let go

Chimel is the most well known name who was released. He had been with the company since 1991 and most notably worked as a ring announcer for the SmackDown brand. Chimel moved into a behind-the-scenes role in recent years, working as a production manager and overseeing the WWE ring crew. He often made special TV appearances for Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, including cameos on their WWE Network show.

Another name that came as a surprise to others was Derek Casselman. He had been WWE’s Director of Venue Merchandise for Remote Operations and had been with WWE since 1993. Casselman had been with the company for more than 27 years and was well-liked by many.

Stay tuned for more on the latest round of WWE budget cuts.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.