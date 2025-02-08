Several WWE talent releases took place on February 27, with notifications reportedly made just as SmackDown went on the air. Here’s what we’ve learned about the departures and their implications.

* Akam and Rezar, known collectively as AOP, had been with WWE for several months before making their on-screen return. However, there were no long-term creative plans for them or their manager, Paul Ellering, following the Wyatt storyline. Internally, their lack of TV time alongside Karrion Kross was seen as a bad sign. Some sources suggested AOP carried industry heat due to outside business dealings, which may have influenced their booking decisions.

* Sonya Deville’s contract is set to expire in the coming weeks and will not be renewed. Upon expiration, she will officially become a free agent.

* Cedric Alexander has been released and will enter free agency after his 90-day non-compete clause ends. AEW sources anticipate that several members of the Hurt Syndicate may advocate for his signing.

* Blair Davenport has also been released. Reports indicate that WWE had no creative direction for her following her main roster call-up. However, she is expected to generate interest from multiple promotions worldwide.

* As of Friday night, internal WWE rosters had not yet been updated to reflect the releases. In previous cases, WWE has taken a few days before making official roster changes.

Stay tuned for further updates on these departures and potential signings elsewhere.

Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90 — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 8, 2025

