WWE released the following updated announcement regarding WrestleMania 42, which includes Paul “Triple H” Levesque standing on top of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AFTER SHATTERING RECORDS IN THE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CAPITAL OF THE WORLD, WRESTLEMANIA® RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS ON SATURDAY, APRIL 18 & SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026

Announcement Includes Video Featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque Atop WrestleMania Host Venue Allegiant Stadium

Ticket Pre-Sale Registration Now Available Here

June 11, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 – doubling down on the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

The announcement comes on the heels of a historic WrestleMania 41 this past April in Las Vegas, which became the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history, drawing 124,693 fans over two nights at Allegiant Stadium. WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year (2026, 2025 and 1993).

During Monday Night Raw, the announcement was celebrated with a video featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque atop the 195-foot tall Allegiant Stadium. Watch it here.

“Las Vegas helped to deliver the biggest WrestleMania of all time, shattering records and delivering an amazing week for fans around the world,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We look forward to once again working with the talented and effective teams at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Allegiant Stadium to bring WrestleMania back to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

“We are honored that WWE has once again selected Las Vegas to host the biggest event on their calendar,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA. “Bringing WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas underscores our city’s reputation for elevating world-class events to new heights. We are excited to build on last year’s success and deliver an even more incredible experience for the WWE Universe in 2026.”

In addition to two nights of WrestleMania, WWE will bring Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, Stand & Deliver and WWE World – a multi-day interactive fan experience hosted in partnership with Fanatics Events – to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of other fan and community events designed to give back to the local region.

Official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To register to be the first to hear about pre-sale opportunities for WrestleMania 42, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wrestlemania42-pre-registration.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 151,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.LVCVA.com, www.VisitLasVegas.com or www.VegasMeansBusiness.com.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue hosted NFL Pro Bowls in both 2022 and 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII in February of 2024 – the first in Las Vegas history and hosted WrestleMania 41 in April of 2025. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.