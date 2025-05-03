The reactions to the ongoing round of WWE releases are starting to filter in.

As noted, the annual post-WrestleMania “spring cleaning” of the WWE talent roster began this week, with ten to 12 office cuts preceding a massive amount of talent WWE releases.

Thus far, the following names have been reported as those included in the ongoing WWE releases:

* Braun Strowman

* Shayna Baszler

* Dakota Kai

* Kayden Carter

* Katana Chance

* Cora Jade

* Eddy Thorpe

* Gigi Dolin

* Riley Osborne

* Jakara Jackson

* Wolfgang (Rumored)

* Joe Coffey (Rumored)

* Mark Coffey (Rumored)

Featured below are the first batch of initial reactions from several of the talents listed above included in the ongoing WWE releases. Among those who have surfaced on social media to comment on their WWE releases are Jakara Jackson, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler and Gigi Dolin.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the ongoing WWE releases and the reactions by the talents cut by WWE and NXT continues to surface.

Always BEEN and always GON be bout that mothafkn ACTION ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RuZD2KjK9n — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 2, 2025

Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon pic.twitter.com/WGAPNIMVY4 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 2, 2025