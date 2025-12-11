WWE is leaning all the way into the moment as John Cena’s final match draws near, releasing a cinematic farewell piece ahead of this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The company dropped a four-minute tribute video set to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap, a montage built around silent acknowledgments from today’s roster and key WWE personnel.

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are just a handful of the names offering subtle gestures as Cena prepares to close the book on his in-ring career.

Cena’s last stand takes place this Saturday, December 13, when he faces Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Ring General secured the spot by winning WWE’s Last Time is Now Tournament, setting up a clash that WWE is presenting as an era-ending main event.

As previously noted, WWE has not assigned a fixed runtime to Saturday night’s special. The show goes live at 8/7c from Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena and will stream exclusively on Peacock, with talent allowed all the time they need.

Also on deck for the event is Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, and a World Tag Team Championship bout featuring AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defending against Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater.

