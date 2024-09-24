WWE releases a special video looking back at the history of NXT on USA.

As noted, the September 24 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. marks the final show for the NXT brand for their USA Network era.

The show officially moves to its’ new weekly cable television home of The CW network starting next week, October 1, in Chicago, Ill.

Ahead of the 9/24 show this evening, WWE released a special compilation video looking back at the history of NXT on USA.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to share the video and some comments.

“What a ride,” Levesque wrote. “The evolution of WWE NXT has been unlike any other in the history of our business.”

Levesque continued, “Through each stage from WWE Network, to USA Network, to next week’s The CW premiere… one thing remains the same: #WeAreNXT.”

