“Hi Colt Cabana!”

While that particular portion of the infamous CM Punk ‘pipe bomb’ promo from the June 27, 2011 episode of WWE Raw was not included, much of the original iconic verbiage from “The Best in the World” was featured in a special recreation of the memorable moment from WWE history in a new offering released this week.

On Tuesday, WWE released special video footage on their official YouTube channel, as well as across their various social and digital media platforms, which shows reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and WWE 2K26 cover star CM Punk recreating the infamous ‘pipe bomb’ promo to promote the new video game from WWE and 2K Sports.

The official description of the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads as follows: