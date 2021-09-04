The official WWE NXT Twitter account has released a teaser video showing off the promotion’s colorful new look, with an added caption that “a new NXT arrives on September 14,” their first live broadcast following a couple of taped episodes.

In the video the seating arrangement for the Capitol Wrestling Center looks slightly different as NXT being opting for a brighter environment. Reports have come out stating that Triple H will still be running the day-to-day operations for the brand, but that Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Nick Khan, John Laurinaitis, and Kevin Dunn will be more involved with NXT related decisions, including creative.

Check out the post below.