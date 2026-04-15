WWE has released the cold opening video for the first of two nights on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On Wednesday morning, the company released the complete cold open video featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda for WrestleMania 42 Saturday on April 18.

In the video, the actor says the following:

It’s something you can’t really explain. That feeling when the lights come on, the crowd roars, and you realize there’s no bigger stage than this. No brighter lights. No higher stakes. No louder crowd. And no second takes. It happens once, and it’s forever. Because memories are made in this ring. And we — you and me, the fans — we get to be there for the moments we’ll never forget. We were there when the Irresistible Force met the Immovable Object. We were there when it seemed impossible until it happened. When legends took their final bows. When Seth shocked the world. When Cody finished his story and made his dad proud. And years from now, decades from now, our kids will tell their kids that we were alive and we were there. When Punk fought Roman for the title. When La Primera confronted La Guerita. When the Voices tried to squash The Nightmare. When Jade and Rhea stood face-to-face. When Oba stepped onto the stage, the biggest stage of them all, for the very first time. There’s no way to know exactly what drama lies ahead. But we know that we’re here for the pops and the surprises. The memories that will last a lifetime. We are here. We are alive. No second takes. Lights up. The curtain’s about to rise. Welcome to WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.