There have been rumblings of more WWE cuts being made today, according to PWInsider.

As noted earlier at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco revealed on Twitter that he has been released from the company after 36 years. He received a phone call last night from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, informing him of the release. Brisco, who had worked as a talent scout since 2010, was actually furloughed back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19, but now he is done with the company.

It appears the WWE cutbacks rumored for today are related to office staff who were furloughed back in April, but not brought back to work yet, like Brisco. WWE started bringing back a small number of furloughed employees in the last 6-8 weeks, with a few employees returning every week or so. PWInsider notes that many of the employees being released today were some who had been waiting for word on when they would be returning to work.

The latest round of cuts are said to be from all across the board, with the live events and travel departments hit the hardest. This is due to the reduced need for those departments because of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the WWE schedule.

There has been no talk of any talent releases as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.