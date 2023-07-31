Actor and comedian Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens has passed away at the age of 70. His publicist announced that Reubens died on Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he kept private.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released today with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens brought his Pee-wee character to WWE TV several times. He appeared as a guest star on the November 1, 2010 RAW from Long Island, which included backstage segments and an in-ring segment with The Miz and Alex Riley. It was later announced that Reubens won a 2010 Slammy Award for Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year. The Pee-wee character returned at WrestleMania 27 in 2011, and appeared in a segment with WWE Legends Gene Okerlund and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, where he admitted to being the #1 fan of Rock’s rival, John Cena.

WWE is saddened to learn that beloved entertainer Paul Reubens has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Reubens’ family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/2n723iMtw4 pic.twitter.com/Oe5BP8pK5o — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023

