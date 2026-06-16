WWE has quietly made a notable change to the promotional artwork for this month’s Night Of Champions premium live event.

When the official poster for the June 27 show was first released, it prominently featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and United States Champion Trick Williams. However, WWE has since updated the artwork, replacing Ripley with Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The adjustment comes just days after WWE revealed on Friday Night SmackDown that Ripley is currently being evaluated for a knee injury. While “The Eradicator” had not been officially announced for a match at Night Of Champions, her removal from the poster has already sparked speculation regarding her status moving forward.

As previously reported, Fatal Influence leader Jacy Jayne has been discussed internally as a potential challenger for Ripley heading into WWE SummerSlam.

The updated Night Of Champions poster can currently be seen on the banner artwork featured on WWE’s YouTube channel, with Stratton now occupying Ripley’s previous spot on the promotional graphic.

Despite being added to the event’s marketing materials, Stratton has not yet been announced for a match at Night Of Champions. WWE is expected to continue revealing additional bouts for the card in the coming weeks.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions Results coverage.