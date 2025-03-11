WWE has removed “Freakin” from Seth Rollins’ main name on its roster page.

For what it’s worth, the nickname is still included in his bio.

WWE has removed the “freakin” from Seth Rollins’ name on their official roster website. pic.twitter.com/XDJ6keY76K — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 11, 2025

BET recently ranked the top 15 greatest Black wrestlers of all-time, as you can see below:

#1. Booker T

#2. The Rock

#3. Kofi Kingston

#4. Mark Henry

#5. Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné

#6. Junkyard Dog

#7. Ron Simmons

#8. Bobby Lashley

#9. Bianca Belair

#10. D’Von Dudley

#11. Big E

#12. Jacqueline

#13. Naomi

#14. Shelton Benjamin

#15. Jazz

Since losing his smile, Ethan Page has been using the Twisted Grin, his variation of the Twist of Fate, to punish his opponents.

During his time in AEW, he worked closely with Matt Hardy, who gave his endorsement for Page to use the move.

While appearing on the “Ben, Khal, Brian, and David on Ringer Wrestling Worldwide” podcast, Page revealed that he received permission to use the move. He said,

“I have, I think, a great relationship, at least with Matt. Jeff is an enigma in real life. I don’t know how to read the guy. Very interesting. Very passionate. Very good dude. Keeps to himself a lot more. Myself and Matt are a lot more alike than we are different. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing or if it’s actually going to benefit our relationship or hinder it. I would say it’s good. Both of us have been supportive of each other…like I need to support the Hardys, they are the Hardys, but I’ve always been a fan of those guys. Getting to work with them over the last couple of years, my appreciation quadrupled. The respect I have for both of them, especially Matt, I just got to work with him a lot closer. Those guys blew me away. I learned a lot from them, especially Matt, things I’ll take with me for the rest of my career. Things that prepared me for the opportunities I’m getting in NXT right now. I’ll forever be grateful to those guys.”

He added, “1000% was endorsed and given the Twisted Grin. The whole interaction they put online, ‘Oh, your new finish, very creative. Very original.’ That’s where I got annoyed and barked back because I have the receipts. [Reading message from Matt Hardy] ‘I endorse Official Ego’ and it’s me doing the Twist of Fate. I don’t know where that came from. I thought we were thumbs up all around. Once the cameras are off, people like to act different. I’m not a big fan of that. I’m always going to be Ethan Page. Honesty is the key.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight” podcast, AJ Styles revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon prevented him from making a shirt during his feud with John Cena.

Styles wanted the shirt to read “Beat Up John Cena,” but McMahon did not allow it.

Styles said, “We tried to get a shirt made and Vince was like ‘Absolutely not.’ I was like ‘Why?’ But yeah we tried to get the shirt out there, he said absolutely not. I thought it was going to be good.”

While the t-shirts were never greenlit, Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson used the catchphrase on TV.

Styles defeated Cena in consecutive matches at Money In The Bank and SummerSlam that year.