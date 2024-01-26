WWE removes an item from its online merchandise shop.

The Vince McMahon t-shirt, which celebrates McMahon’s controversial 1999 Royal Rumble win, is no longer available on WWE Shop. This comes after the former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, along with former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, were named in a lawsuit by Janel Grant. In the lawsuit, allegations of sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault were brought against McMahon.

It has also surfaced that the McMahon shirt was available at the WWE Royal Rumble shop in Tampa, but has since been pulled from there as well. You can see what the shirt looks like below.

Here's the Vince McMahon shirt for sale at the #RoyalRumble superstore in Tampa pic.twitter.com/DvaQjceuUr — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) January 26, 2024

