WWE Renames Extreme Rules Pay Per View Once Again

WWE has once again changed the name to the July 19th Extreme Rules pay per view on their official website preview. The show is now being titled, “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.” Details can be seen in the image below.

Previously, it was titled “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show”.

LATEST EXTREME RULES CARD:

-Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler for the WWE championship

-Bray Wyatt versus Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight for the Universal championship

-Bayley versus Nikki Cross for the SmackDown women’s championship

-Sasha Banks versus Asuka for the Raw women’s championship