– WWE broadcast personality Megan Morant is now serving as the host of ‘This Week in WWE.’

– DC Studios hosted the premiere screening for season two of ‘Peacemaker’ on Wednesday night. The entire cast, including series star John Cena, were in attendance. The HBO Max series will return on August 21. In a new Hollywood Reporter article promoting the return of the superhero series, both Gunn and Cena teased that the storyline this season will help move the new on-screen DC Universe forward, with appearances from characters featured in the recent ‘Superman’ film confirmed.

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming film, ‘The Smashing Machine’ based on MMA pioneer and UFC Hall of Fame legend Mark Kerr, will have its North American premiere. ‘The Smashing Machine’ will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival with multiple screenings. Those are scheduled for September 8 at 9:45 p.m., September 9 at 8:30 a.m. (press/industry only) and 7:30 p.m. Johnson will also participate in the festival’s “In Conversation With” series on September 8 at 2:30 p.m. The film has also been added to the Zurich Film Festival, which runs from September 25 to October 5.

– The latest installment of the digital series, ‘WWE Playlist,’ touched down via the official WWE YouTube channel on Thursday morning. The new 30 minute episode looks at the most “Exciting WWE Superstar Saves,” which includes Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns and many others.

– WWE has released the complete episode of ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ featuring the full-length sit-down interview between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash.

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete 90-minute documentary, ‘Born To Controversy – The Roddy Piper Story.’