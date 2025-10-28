WWE officials were reportedly forced to make a late creative adjustment on last week’s episode of RAW, stemming from internal concern that the crowd might cheer for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed — despite their recent heel turn and alignment with Paul Heyman.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there was genuine worry within WWE that both Breakker and Reed, who viciously attacked Seth Rollins in a shocking post-match angle two weeks ago, could be greeted with babyface reactions if they appeared on television too soon after the incident. The belief was that many fans view both men — particularly Breakker — as breakout stars, and that their natural charisma and in-ring intensity might overshadow their current villainous presentation.

This concern reportedly had a direct impact on last week’s RAW booking. Creative plans originally called for both Breakker and Reed to take part in the high-profile battle royal that determined the next contender for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. The match was set up after Rollins was forced to vacate the title due to a serious injury suffered during his recent title defense.

However, fearing that the crowd would respond favorably to Breakker and Reed rather than booing them, WWE opted to keep the duo off television altogether. Instead, the company allowed the focus to remain on the babyfaces competing in the match, culminating in Jey Uso’s victory. Uso outlasted several top names to earn a one-on-one opportunity against CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1.

Sources noted that WWE still views Breakker and Reed as key parts of the show’s upper midcard and intends to continue building their alliance with Paul Heyman in the coming weeks Bron — just at a slower pace to ensure they’re firmly established as heels before reappearing on television.