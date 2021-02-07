This year’s WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida, the same location as today’s Super Bowl LV matchup between the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is against putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the empty seats for their biggest show, which will not be able to be at capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the report does mention that they may reconsider that option as the look of today’s Super Bowl, which does have cutouts, filled the stadium quite nicely. Check it out below.