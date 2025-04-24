WWE may be heading back to Sin City for one of its biggest annual extravaganzas.

According to noted sports journalist Andrew Baydala — whose work has been featured in prestigious outlets such as The New York Post and The New York Times — WWE is actively exploring the possibility of bringing WrestleMania back to Las Vegas, Nevada within the next three to five years.

The report indicates that company officials were overwhelmingly satisfied with how WrestleMania 41 played out earlier this month. The two-night spectacle, which emanated from the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, was seen as a major success both logistically and from a fan engagement standpoint.

WWE is said to have viewed Las Vegas as an ideal backdrop for its marquee event, given the city’s vibrant energy, massive tourism appeal, and ability to accommodate large-scale productions.

With Las Vegas already proving it can deliver a memorable WrestleMania weekend, the company is now reportedly laying the groundwork to potentially bring “The Showcase of the Immortals” back to the desert in the not-so-distant future.

While no specific year has been confirmed at this point, the idea of returning to Allegiant Stadium — or another major venue in the area — appears to be firmly on WWE’s radar as it continues to map out host cities for upcoming installments of its biggest show of the year.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding a potential WrestleMania return to “Sin City” continues to surface.