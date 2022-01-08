WWE is no longer using the “pay-per-view” term.

Last Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view was billed as the inaugural WWE Premium Live Event. WWE began using “Premium Live Event” in their various website articles and tweets related to the event.

Now word from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is that “pay-per-view” and “PPV” have been banned. This goes for commentary and elsewhere.

WWE actually used “premium live event” back in October when they announced several 2022 events, but there was a strong focus put on the use of “Premium Live Event” this past weekend with Day 1.

Regarding the calendar below, it’s interesting to note that when WWE made the announcement on these dates, the TBA events for May and June were listed as premium live events, while the TBA event for September was listed as a pay-per-view. WWE has reportedly banned “PPV” and “pay-per-view” since then.

Below is the updated list of WWE Premium Live Events for 2022:

* Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO

* Saturday, February 19 – TBA from Saudi Arabia (Unconfirmed)

* Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlingotn, TX

* Sunday, May 8 – TBA from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI

* Sunday, June 5 – TBA from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

* Saturday, July 2 – Money In the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

* Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – TBA from TBA

* October – TBA from TBA (rumored to be Saudi Arabia)

* Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series from the TD Garden in Boston, MA

