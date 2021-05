According to the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE is going to reintroduce the Million Dollar Championship, a belt that was made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

The report speculates that DiBiase’s current storyline with rising NXT superstar Cameron Grimes will be the reason the Million Dollar championship makes its return, the first time it will be on WWE programming since a brief return in 2009. It was originally abandoned by DiBiase in 1992.

