WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley is reportedly headed to the main roster soon.

It’s believed that Ripley’s Last Woman Standing match loss to Raquel Gonzalez at last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special was planned to be her final appearance for the brand, according to PWInsider.

Ripley made some main roster appearances around WrestleMania 36 time last year, and lost the NXT Women’s Title to current WWE Women’s Tag Team Charlotte Flair at the pay-per-view, and has been rumored for a call-up at times since then. There is no word on when she will be headed to RAW or SmackDown for a permanent call-up, but last night’s loss to Gonzalez was booked with the idea that it would be the end of the NXT chapter of her career.

As noted earlier, Damian Priest is also reportedly headed for a main roster call-up following last night’s New Year’s Evil loss to Karrion Kross. PWInsider backed up those reports and said the loss to Kross was booked with the idea that it would be the end of Priest’s NXT run. You can click here for backstage details on why Priest’s recent SmackDown call-up was nixed.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.