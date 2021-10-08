WWE reportedly has plans for another match between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is set to headline the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not a one-and-done program between the two top stars.

Lesnar vs. Reigns has been a rumored WrestleMania 38 match for 2022, along with The Rock vs. Reigns, so it’s possible that the Crown Jewel match builds to the Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch next April.

It seems likely that Reigns will keep the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, but WWE could go with a Lesnar title win or some sort of disputed decision to build to the rematch at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. They can also keep the feud alive with the Paul Heyman angle as the storyline is written to tease that Heyman could be working as a double agent, so that you don’t know who he will end up siding with when the time comes.

There is no word on if Lesnar will be back on WWE TV before Crown Jewel, but it was announced during the WWE Draft that he is now a free agent.

