A scheduled WWE television event has been pulled from the calendar.

Just over a month after it was first announced, WWE has cancelled the Friday Night SmackDown taping that was scheduled for September 4 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The cancellation was first revealed through Ticketmaster, which updated the event listing with a notice stating that “the event organizer had to cancel the event.”

At this time, no official explanation has been provided regarding the decision. Despite the cancellation notice appearing through Ticketmaster, the September 4 SmackDown event remains listed on WWE’s schedule as of this writing.

With WWE yet to issue a statement on the matter, it remains unclear whether the event will be relocated, rescheduled, or removed from the touring calendar altogether.

More details are expected to emerge once WWE addresses the cancellation publicly.

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