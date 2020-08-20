WWE Reportedly Changed Title Plans Due to Jaxson Ryker Tweet on President Trump

WWE reportedly nixed plans for The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler) to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles due to the tweet Ryker made in support of President Trump earlier this year.

As noted, Ryker took to Twitter in early June and tweeted support for the President, at the height of the protests & riots following the death of George Floyd. He wrote, “Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More.”

At the time it was reported that Ryker’s comments brought on heat in the locker room, and several wrestlers spoke out on Twitter, as did many fans. The Forgotten Sons have been off TV since then.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE nixed the title change due to the tweet and the backlash from it. The Forgotten Sons were feuding with The New Day at the time, and t hey were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura ended up winning the title, and are still the champions.

Blake and Cutler distanced themselves from Ryker’s comments that same week. There is no word on when the group will be brought back to TV, but they remain members of the SmackDown roster as of this writing.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.