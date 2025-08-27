Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) took to his social media to reveal that he recently underwent a cardioversion procedure after experiencing atrial fibrillation, a condition in which the heart’s upper chambers beat irregularly and rapidly.

Page explained that the episode happened while he was working out and added that he wasn’t wearing a heart monitor at the time.

Minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @PaygeMcMahon is like… ‘can you just rest for 24-hours?’ 🤪 Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself… pic.twitter.com/XZ15e1010G — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 27, 2025

Nikki Bella hinted at a possible reunion with her twin sister and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Brie Bella, during a recent interview with The Takedown on SI’s Rick Ucchino. Nikki revealed that she’s been actively advocating for Brie’s long-awaited WWE return. She said,

“I keep pushing it. All the women want her back, and they keep asking me every week if that decision has changed. I don’t think legacies should be determined by spouses, but I also understand business.”

Brie Bella is married to former WWE Superstar and current AEW talent Bryan Danielson, which she has cited as one reason her WWE comeback has been delayed, calling it a “roadblock.”

However, Nikki suggested that WWE is warming up to the idea of Brie returning to television. She said,

“I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time, and we just have to figure things out. There’s so much business to sort through, and Brie and I completely understand that. Before this run is done, I truly hope to be with Brie going after the tag titles and just having that opportunity to be tag team champions. I really want to have that moment with her, and honestly, I want to go back and be a heel with her — being villains, causing chaos, doing what the Bellas do best.”

Reflecting on their impact, Nikki commented on the Bella Twins’ role in shaping WWE’s women’s revolution. She stated,

“The revolution didn’t happen without Team Bella. We’ve literally been a built-in tag team since day one. I do hope at some point we see Brie back in that ring, fighting for those tag championships.”

Nikki Bella will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday.

WWE Survivor Series is set to take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California this November, and hometown star and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is thrilled about the occasion.

During an appearance on “The Rap on Wrestling” podcast, Mysterio shared his excitement, saying he hopes to walk into the event as Intercontinental Champion and defend the title in front of his hometown crowd.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Survivor Series being held in San Diego: “Man. I’m just excited to be home in San Diego. It’s the first show ever at Petco Park that WWE is coming to. So it’s like, for me growing up, going to the Padres games, going to see my dad wrestle over at, Pechanga Arena now. It used to be the San Diego Sports Arena. So, like, it’s just special, man and I hope I get to be a part of that card at Survivor Series.”

On wanting to defend the Intercontinental Title at the event: “I think if I still have the title, I’d love to walk in to Survivor Series as champion, defending my title against anybody. Anybody could get it. But I think it would be, I was a part of Survivor Series War Games two years ago with the Judgment Day. So I think being part of like a traditional Survivor Series (tag), SmackDown versus Raw versus NXT, hell, even versus AAA. I think that’d be really cool. Just making it like all of us in there, like a big debacle of people just, you know, just going crazy. I think that’d be really cool.”

(h/t – Fightful)