WWE is reportedly working on new plans for Bobby Lashley, and those could involve the return of The Hurt Business.

A new report from PWInsider notes that a heel turn for Lashley has been pitched within WWE creative in recent weeks.

The heel turn pitch comes as WWE has teased a return for The Hurt Business. The December 19 RAW saw MVP approach Adam Pearce backstage, to ask if they could discuss Lashley in private. The teasers continued this week when Pearce was seen talking to MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in the background of a backstage segment while Damage CTRL walked to the ring.

WWE recently did an angle where Lashley was fired by Pearce, but the termination was quickly rescinded. It was mentioned on commentary that Lashley’s RAW return date had not been decided on, but Lashley returned to in-ring action at the non-televised post-Christmas live events, defeating Omos at three shows.

MVP is currently managing Omos, and it remains to be seen what would happen to their working relationship if The Hurt Business returns. Lashley was expected to face Brock Lesnar some time during WrestleMania 39 Season.

The Hurt Business officially split up in early 2021, but later that September there was an angle where Benjamin and Alexander helped Lashley fight off current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. The group was drafted to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft, and they continued until Lashley declared that there is no more Hurt Business on the January 10, 2022 RAW. Benjamin and Alexander attacked Lashley later that night. Alexander and Benjamin continued to team up at times, and they were still referred to as The Hurt Business on commentary, but that changed when they began a mini-feud on WWE Main Event this past August. Alexander defeated Benjamin, then Benjamin got the win back. Alexander and Mustafa Ali then defeated Benjamin and T-BAR (aka Donovan Dijak) in tag team action, but Benjamin ended the feud with a win over Alexander on the September 15 episode.

https://twitter.com/DakotaKaiEra/status/1610108688420806658

