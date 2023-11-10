WWE’s business is booming and now they may look to pull in even more revenue.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is considering adding advertisements to the ringside area, possibly on the mat, barricade, or around the ring. This would be a vast change as Vince McMahon was previously against having such advertisements surrounding the ring area as he always wanted a “clean ring.” However, it is noted in the report that McMahon no longer thinks like that thanks to the influence of Nick Khan. This will open WWE up to more advertising inventory and McMahon has agreed to the possible additions.

Under Triple H, WWE has seen a vast growth in sponsorship revenue and has even included certain sponsors in matchups (Mountain Dew Pitch Black) in the past. This will be something to look out for in the future as the traditional WWE ringside look may change.