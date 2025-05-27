WWE is reportedly considering asking its live audiences to refrain from using profanity during televised events.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company has discussed the possibility of making an official announcement to fans attending shows that are broadcast globally. He explained,

“People have actually suggested this, of just like making an announcement of, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s a TV show. It’s going all over the world. We want you to have fun, don’t swear because it’s going to ruin the TV show.’”

Meltzer reflected on how fans might have responded to such a request in the past, compared to today’s audiences. He added,

“In the past, if they had done that, the audience would have then started swearing because they wouldn’t want to be controlled. But I think this audience is mature enough and smart enough and everything like that, that if you told them that, I think they might be okay with it.”

While the idea has been floated internally, WWE has yet to implement the policy.

WWE has canceled its planned NXT television tapings at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The venue recently hosted multiple WWE events, including Friday Night SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX, NXT: Battleground 2025, and Monday Night RAW.

Instead, tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the decision was driven by underwhelming ticket sales. WWE reportedly sold only 1,700 tickets for the taping, prompting the change in venue.

“They figured it would be better to have 200 people in that small building — it would be a lot better than running in a big building, and the optics wouldn’t look so good,” Meltzer explained.

WWE NXT will broadcast live tonight at 8:00 PM EST on The CW Network from the more intimate setting of the Performance Center.