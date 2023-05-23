WWE has reportedly discussed a future feud between Cody Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that while WrestleMania 40 is still several months away, there has been talk of GUNTHER vs. Rhodes being the RAW main event for The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia next year.

It was noted that both Rhodes and GUNTHER have expressed interest in working with each other in the past. They are seen as the top heel and top babyface on the red brand roster.

On a related note, WWE officials do still see Seth Rollins as a top star on the RAW brand. WRKD recently noted that there was a hesitancy to put the new WWE World Heavyweight Title on Rollins due to his role in the new Captain America film, which caused him to miss the last two weeks of RAW. WRKD has since clarified their report, noting that this is not an immediate fear over Rollins, but for the future, in case he and wife Becky Lynch pursue careers in Hollywood.

