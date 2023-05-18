WWE officials are reportedly considering a major match for The Bloodline at WWE Money In the Bank.

A new report from @WRKDWrestling reveals that The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being discussed for Money In the Bank.

It was noted that plans are still taking shape, so the match is not locked in, but this would free up Reigns for a singles title defense at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will see Reigns and Sikoa challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It remains to be seen how The Usos will factor into the finish of that match.

WWE Money In the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

