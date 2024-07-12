A big update on a big four WWE premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is considering bringing the 2024 Survivor Series event to the brand new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The report mentions that it would happen on Saturday, November 30th. The Intuit Dome is located extremely close to SoFi Stadium, which was the home for WrestleMania 39.

Last year’s WWE Survivor Series event took place from the AllState Arena and featured WarGames in the main event. The show also saw the shocking return of CM Punk, who had been absent from the company ever since he walked out back in 2014. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.