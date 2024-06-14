WWE is considering reviving the old Bad Blood PPV title, according to PW Insider.

The idea is to use the title in October to celebrate the anniversary of the first Hell In A Cell match, which took place on October 5, 1997, at the Badd Blood PPV between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The plan includes featuring a Hell In A Cell match in the October PPV, which will be broadcast on Peacock, WWE Network, and other platforms.

Interestingly, October 5, 2024, falls on a Saturday, so WWE could hold the PPV exactly on the anniversary date if they choose.