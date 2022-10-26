WWE is reportedly considering a first-time-ever cash-in storyline for Austin Theory and his Money In the Bank briefcase.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE officials have at least considered an angle where Theory waits a full year to cash in his title shot, likely at the 2023 Money In the Bank event.

“There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or let’s say night of Money in the Bank next year. That’s the storyline, like, ‘You have to cash this in in two and a half hours. You have to cash this in in 90 minutes.’ That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table,” the report stated.

WWE had Theory make a rare appearance on the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT last week, teasing that he would possibly cash in during the Triple Threat that saw NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. Theory never appeared at Halloween Havoc, and the potential cash-in was never mentioned again.

It appears WWE is open to new ideas for Theory and his Money In the Bank title shot, but it remains to be seen what direction they will go in.

