The WWE women’s division might be getting a brand new set of titles.

According to PWN and Fightful Select, WWE has been discussing the idea of adding a women’s Intercontinental title and a women’s United States title. If this were to happen, each title would be present on a specific brand, although it is unknown which would end up on which. Images have circulated online, but the report confirms that those were AI made.

WWE talents have been pushing for women’s mid-card titles for quite some time. Fightful does note that the talents that they have spoken to did not hear anything about new belts being added as of yet, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future.

