WWE reportedly has new sets in the works.

It was reported today by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that WWE is working on new sets for RAW and SmackDown. This apparently is to go with the return of fans at events in the summer, but those details have not been confirmed.

There’s no word yet on set details but it was noted that RAW and SmackDown will have their own looks. WWE recently switched the sets up for the ThunderDome, but these will be totally new sets and stages.

There’s also no word on when WWE plans on debuting the new looks for RAW and SmackDown, but it was noted that the sets are being built now.

Stay tuned for updates.

