Former WWE star Bobby Horne, best known to fans as Sir Mo of Men On A Mission, tragically passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. In the wake of his death, new details have surfaced about the health struggles he faced in his final years — and WWE’s alleged refusal to help cover a critical medical procedure that could have saved his life.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Horne reached out to WWE several years ago, seeking financial assistance for a $30,000 kidney transplant. WWE reportedly declined the request, informing Horne that the company’s policy at the time only covered rehabilitation programs, not major medical treatments such as organ transplants or cancer care.

Despite the setback, Horne reportedly managed to raise the necessary funds on his own, undergoing the transplant procedure. Unfortunately, his health never fully recovered. Over the next few years, he endured a series of devastating health issues — including kidney and liver transplants, a battle with COVID-19, and numerous complications stemming from his long-term illnesses.

Horne’s struggles weren’t just physical. Friends and peers have shared that he also battled severe depression during and after his wrestling career, though he remained deeply connected to the business he loved. Even as his health declined, Sir Mo stayed active on the independent scene, offering mentorship to younger talent and appearing at conventions and local promotions.

In a testament to his enduring passion for wrestling, Sir Mo even made one final in-ring appearance in 2020, decades after his time in WWE. His resilience, humor, and love for the sport left a lasting impression on those who knew him — both inside and outside the ring.