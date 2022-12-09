Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up pulling double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s been talk of having Reigns wrestle on Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. His opponents would be Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

It was noted that the plan is not a definite thing, and as of this week the best bet is that Reigns’ WrestleMania will not go down like that.

There has been off & on rumors for some time about WWE splitting up the two main titles, and word now is that there’s renewed talk of this happening so that RAW and SmackDown both have a world champion after WrestleMania. However, there’s just a lot of talk right now, and will continue to be until mid-January when plans have to be finalized due to the Royal Rumble.

