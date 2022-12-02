WWE has reportedly done away with Premium Live Event bonuses.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE talents are now making just what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure.

It was noted that there’s no longer bonuses for working the Saudi Arabia events, or any other Premium Live Events.

It’s possible that top merchandise movers like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are still making more from Premium Live Events, but that is reportedly not the case for most guys.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.