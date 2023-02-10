WWE is reportedly filming new movie parody promos for WrestleMania 39.

WWE previously created movie parody promos for WrestleMania 21, which were a hit with fans. Some of those promos have aired on WWE TV in recent weeks, mainly the Braveheart parody with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Word now via Wrestlevotes is that new parodies are being filmed for WrestleMania 39.

It was noted that The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, and The Street Profits are all expected to be included in the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” promos.

There’s no word yet on when the promos will begin airing, but they are reportedly being filmed now.

Below is the WWE Playlist episode featuring the WrestleMania 21 parodies:

