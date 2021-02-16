According to Wrestling Inc, WWE is issuing violations to any talent who names a third-party platform, business, charity, or brand in a post on social media.

Reports are that the company will first issue a warning for the violation, followed by a fine and possible suspension if it continues to happen. This is due to WWE’s new policy ban on third-party platforms, a topic that grabbed headlines last September and caught the attention of former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The policy is also what eventually cost former star Zelina Vega her job. Vega would later publicly post about unionizing, a move that got her in contact with the head of SAG-AFTRA.

Stay tuned.