WrestleMania may be headed to Nashville, Tennessee for the first time ever.

A new report from the Nashville Tennessean notes that WWE has given a verbal commitment for Nashville to host WrestleMania 43 in 2027, as long as a proposed enclosed stadium is built in the next five years.

The verbal commitment was given to Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. Spyridon had talked with WWE officials in the past about hosting WrestleMania, and those talks ramped up when Mayor John Cooper and the NFL’s Tennessee Titans delivered the draft terms for the proposed stadium to the Nashville Council back in October. Spyridon received the verbal commitment from WWE at that point, with the provision the stadium is built.

“The minute the mayor’s office and the Titans released the stadium term sheet, we started looking for opportunities,” Spyridon said. “WWE had an incredible experience at Nissan Stadium this past summer, and we started talking. WrestleMania is considered the No. 6 top sports event brand in the world, and we are grateful for their confidence and belief in Nashville.”

The proposal to build a $2.1 billion enclosed stadium will be voted on by the Metro Council. Spyridon recently met with the Council to report the deal with WrestleMania was in place.

“(WrestleMania) is a weeklong event potentially worth upwards of $200 million and is broadcast in 57 countries,” Spyridon told the Council. “This is just the beginning of what our city can do if the stadium deal is approved. Deep appreciation to WWE, the Titans and the state for getting this done.”

Spyridon also told the Council WrestleMania is the #1 most followed sports brand over all social media platforms.

WWE released the following statement to The Tennessean in response an inquiry on the verbal commitment.

“Nashville has exploded as a cultural center in the United States and as the land of opportunity. WWE looks forward to hosting many events in partnership with the great city of Nashville at the proposed enclosed stadium,” they said.

Spyridon referred to WrestleMania as, “CMA Fest on steroids: equivalent to two-to-three CMA Fests in one week in terms of impact.”

WWE ran Nashville back in July with SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.