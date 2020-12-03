WWE reportedly had big plans for SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green before she suffered a wrist injury during her call-up match last month, according to Fightful Select.

We’ve noted how WWE actually considered Green to be called-up from WWE NXT earlier this year, but the call-up appeared to be dropped as she never debuted on TV. Word now is that a big push was originally made and plans were put in place for Green to almost emulate the 2005-2006 “obsessed fan” storyline that Mickie James debuted with, involving WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

It was noted that the storyline for Green had a pretty solid plan and several people on the WWE creative team were very excited about it. However, the storyline was inexplicably scrapped months before Green debuted in the Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier where she was injured on November 13. That match also featured Tamina Snuka, Natalya and winner Liv Morgan, but Green was set to win before she was injured early on.

It was also noted that the storyline planned for Chelsea would have had Mickie put in Trish’s role from 15 years ago. James and Green actually filmed content to start the storyline and everything was a go, but plans were abruptly changed just hours before the storyline was set to kick off on TV. Green did not actually appear on TV for months after that, and that’s when she suffered the wrist injury last month.

There’s still no timetable for Green’s return to action, but she recently started rehabbing her arm and is back to training at the gym. It will be interesting to see what storyline they have planned for her when she returns, and if they revive the Mickie storyline that was nixed months back.

Stay tuned for updates.

