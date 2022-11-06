One of AEW’s newest acts has been the trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, better known as The Kingdom, who made their debut on Rampage back in October and have since signed full-time deals with the promotion.

According to the latest Fightful Select, WWE did have interest in all three talents and had at least made contact with them prior to signing with AEW. The report does specify that it was more a “feeling out process” rather than an official offer, but the interest was there and the points of contact for the Kingdom was Triple H and former EVOLVE owner Gabe Sapolsky.

The Kingdom has just come from IMPACT, where Taven and Bennett had a reign as tag team champions. The duo also had a run as ROH tag team champion, with Taven having one world title reign in ROH.

Kanellis and Bennett had previous stints in WWE, but were both released in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.