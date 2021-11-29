Original plans for the recent WWE storyline with Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg reportedly did not involve Austin Theory challenging WWE Champion Big E.

As noted, WWE began a storyline at last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view where someone stole Cleopatra’s golden egg from the desk of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The egg was used in The Rock’s recent “Red Notice” movie on Netflix, which was the Survivor Series presenting sponsor, and Vince noted in the storyline that he personally received the egg from The Rock. The golden egg storyline was a tie-in to promote the Netflix movie. The theft at Survivor Series led to the follow-up on RAW the next night, where Vince promised a title shot to whoever brought the egg back or turned in the thief. Theory ended up admitting to the theft, so he could take a selfie with the egg, but Vince liked what he saw in Theory, so he granted him the WWE Title shot anyway. The RAW main event then saw Big E retain over Theory.

In an update, word now is that the original idea for the golden egg storyline was “much worse with the stakes much lower,” according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that one of the pitches included some sort of integration with the WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by Dana Brooke. People associated with The Rock and/or the movie reportedly said that this wouldn’t suffice for the tie-in, so they ended up involving Big E and the WWE Title.

Vince’s involvement with the golden egg storyline was described as a make-good to add more importance to the “Red Notice” angle.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to more of a push for Theory on tonight’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more.

