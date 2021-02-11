WWE reportedly had representatives on the ground working in Tampa, Florida for the NFL’s Super Bowl LV weekend.

The NFL held the biggest live sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic this past Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the same place where WWE will host WrestleMania 37 in early April. @Wrestlevotes now reports that WWE had a few reps around the Tampa Bay area.

WWE officials were reportedly gathering more information on how the company can best pull off WrestleMania 37 safety. This is one of the reasons why details on tickets for The Grandest Stage of Them All have not been announced yet. It was noted that the event planning and details need to be precise as ever as this is a situation WWE has never dealt with.

It was reported earlier this week at this link how WWE may be using the fan cutouts in the WrestleMania 37 crowd after the NFL used them and made Raymond James Stadium look pretty good for the Super Bowl. You can click here for details on how fans may be seated for WrestleMania 37, expected attendance, and more.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.