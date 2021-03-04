WWE reportedly had plans for Asuka to drop the RAW Women’s Title to Lacey Evans at the recent Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

As noted, WWE nixed Evans vs. Asuka when it was discovered that Evans is pregnant. Fightful Select reports that the plan was for Evans to defeat Asuka for the title at Elimination Chamber.

Evans would have then continued her feud with Charlotte Flair, through at least WrestleMania 37.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has indicated that there were tentative plans for him to get physical in the storyline, but that he couldn’t get medically cleared to do it. Word from within WWE is that those were more ambitious plans from Ric himself than their own plans.

The Evans vs. Flair angle has been dropped altogether with no imminent plans to resume it as of this week as Evans will be away for some time.

